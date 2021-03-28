ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials arrested a juvenile for homicide in the death of a Springfield man.

The juvenile was charged with homicide in the death of Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield.

An autopsy of the body determined Martinez's death was caused by a gunshot. Police investigation established the juvenile as the shooter.

The identity of the juvenile has not been released by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office because of the defendant's age.

An autopsy of the body determined Martinez's death was caused by a gunshot. Police investigation established the juvenile as the shooter.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said that troopers assigned to their office, along with Adams Police, North Adams Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, responded to an apartment 1 East Hoosac Street in Adams on Thursday evening.

Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene by Adams Ambulance paramedics.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement, “I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss. I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.”

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned at Northern Berkshire District Court this week.