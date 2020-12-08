WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police arrested a man who attempted to break into a parked car.
On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person who was recorded on a home video camera attempting to break and enter a motor vehicle on Lancaster Ave.
The resident confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot. Officers located the suspect attempting to break into another parked car.
Patrol officers arrested Eric Nawotny, a Level 3 sex offender, who is registered as homeless in Greenfield.
Officers secured a wallet on Nawotny that was stolen from a vehicle in the area.
Nawotny is charged with Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle Daytime for a Felony (two counts) and Receiving Stolen Property - $1,200.
