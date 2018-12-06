SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are facing charges after an investigation into drug activity at a Springfield home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police saw a man go to a Genessee Street home then leave a short time later.
A short time later, officers made a traffic stop on Liberty Street and arrested 29-year-old Christopher Boutin of Springfield, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Nine bags of heroin were seized during the traffic stop.
Walsh added that while that traffic stop was happening, investigators saw a woman leave that same Genessee Street home.
Another traffic stop was then conducted near Taylor and Spring Streets and Sherley Pena,25, of Springfield was arrested.
Investigators also reportedly seized 2,830 bags of heroin from inside Pena's car.
A search warrant was executed on the Genessee Street and police arrested two other people - Artem Vasilevich, 27, and Wanda Perez, 37, both of Springfield - and seized more drugs, drug packaging materials, and $1,660 in cash.
Vasilevich, Perez, and Pena are all facing charges of:
- Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Distribution of a Class A Drug
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
- Possession of a Class D Drug with the Intent to Distribute
Boutin is being charged with possession of a Class A Drug.
In total, during the operation, police seized 3,060 bags of heroin, 100 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and 130 bags of marijuana.
