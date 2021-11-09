Police say the driver, 22-year-old Jayden Johnson, tried to run from the scene but was eventually arrested.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the city's police department tonight after officers pulled over a speeding car and found a high capacity handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Monday night, Springfield Police stopped the car driving down State Street.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Jayden Johnson, tried to run from the scene but was eventually arrested.

He now faces a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

