Police arrest Springfield man after finding illegal gun inside his home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Friday afternoon after police found an illegal firearm inside his home.
Springfield Police officials tell us they arrested 20-year-old Raquan Lopez at his home on 58 White Street.
Lopez was originally taken into custody at the intersection of Johnson and Dickinson Streets around 2:30 p.m. that same day.
Officers showed White a warrant and proceeded to let officers, as well as detectives, inside his house.
Officials managed to recover a revolver, as well as ammunition, and placed Lopez under arrest.
Lopez is being charged with possession of a firearm without an F.I.D. card and possession of ammunition without an F.I.D. card.
He is expected to appear in court sometime this coming week.
