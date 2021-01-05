MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monson Police arrested a Springfield man Tuesday.
Officer Daryl Buley stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday evening.
The operator, a 30-year-old male, of Springfield was arrested. He was charged with his eighth offense of operating after license suspension.
His driving license had been suspended since 2018 for vehicular homicide. Prior to the vehicular homicide, he had been charged seven other times for operating after suspensions.
Each of these prior charges had been dismissed in court.
He is expected to be arraigned at Palmer District Court at a later date.
