SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly beating his dog.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officials at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center contacted detectives Thursday about a possible animal abuse case that took place on Wednesday.
Investigators located surveillance video from the Locust Street area and found that it shows a man allegedly "slapping a dog with a collar, violently grabbing the dog by the neck and slapping it again before kicking the dog in the head," Walsh explained.
That suspect was later identified as 47-year-old Carlos Figueroa Jr. of Springfield. He was located on Warriner Avenue Thursday afternoon and placed under arrest on a charge of animal cruelty.
The dog, a female named Buddha, was retrieved by TJO employees and is now recovering.
Walsh noted that high bail of $5,000 was requested and granted by the court clerk, but Figueroa was able to post that bail and was released pending his court case.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
