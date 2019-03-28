SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested one man in connection to a stabbing that occurred at the TD Bank on Boston Road Thursday afternoon.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that police responded to the TD Bank on the 400 block of Boston Road just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Jovan Diaz, was involved in an altercation outside the bank with another party, and followed him into the bank.
It was later determined that the man was stabbed by Diaz inside the bank.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police located Diaz later that day and took him into custody.
Diaz is facing several charges, including armed assault with the intent to murder and armed robbery.
Walsh adds that this was not a bank robbery.
It is unclear when Diaz is expected to appear in court for his arraignment.
