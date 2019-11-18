ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northwestern District Attorney's Office has confirmed the arrest of suspect, 23-year-old Keith Hamel for the murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford, of Leominster.
Hamel was arrested in downtown Athol on Monday on a warrant charge for the murder of Clifford.
He will be held without the right to bail and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning around 11 a.m. in the Orange District Court.
Clifford's body was found outside the entrance of the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility last week in the morning on November 11th.
The investigation was conducted by the Athol Police Department and the Mass State Police Detectives Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
