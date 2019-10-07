SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a call of a man threatening a victim with a gun at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, police were able to locate the suspect on Mill and Locust St after pulling him over and conducting a traffic stop.
The suspect, 29-year-old Mark Alexander did not have any weapons but was possess 60 bags of heroin under his driver's seat and a digital scale in the center console.
Alexander was placed under arrest and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Default Warrant: Threat to Commit a Crime, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle.
He also has a U.S. District Court Warrant on the Violation of Supervised Release.
