MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police received an anonymous tip Saturday afternoon about possible drug activity on Maxwell Road in Monson.
Detective Adam Szymanski and Police Officer David Rondeau arrived at the scene where they arrested 37-year-old Joanna Valardi.
Officers recognized the suspect as a habitual heroin dealer that sells throughout the region.
Valardi was charged with Distribution of a Class A substance and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law.
Officers were able to seize 39 bags of suspected heroin and over $180 in cash.
The suspect was held on $25,000 bail and transported to Chicopee Women's Correctional Facility.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning at Palmer District Court.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.