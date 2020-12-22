CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been arrested following a weekend stabbing in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that 40-year-old Rocky Kelly of Springfield was arrested Monday night by members of their department, with assistance from South Hadley Police.
Early Saturday morning, one person was stabbed in the area of Exchange Street. That person is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Kelly is charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
