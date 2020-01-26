WEST SPRINGFIELD/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the Home Depot on Daggett Drive in West Springfield for reports of shoplifting and a vehicle stolen.
Officers arrived on the scene around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning and tried to stop the stolen vehicle, a Subaru but the operator failed to stop before fleeing down Riverdale Street.
This resulted in a pursuit with the suspect fleeing to Holyoke.
The police continued to try and slow down the fleeing car by pulling in front of the Subaru on Appleton and Beech Street, but the suspect struck the police cruiser causing minor damage before fleeing again.
The suspect then crashed through a fence and struck a retaining wall at Hampshire and Chestnut Street before coming to a stop.
Officers brought the suspect to the ground after he exited the vehicle.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
The Subaru sustained front end damage before being towed from the scene.
The suspect, 49-year-old Christopher Weeks from Springfield was placed under arrest and is facing charges including, Larceny over $1,200, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident, Fail to Stop for Police, Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
