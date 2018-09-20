Police arrest suspect in connection with robbery of Springfield credit union.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred at 1976 Main St. on Wednesday.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that 39-year-old Luis Ruiz was arrested near the intersection of Dwight St and Alexander St around 6:30 that same day.
Ruiz is being charged with unarmed robbery.
Walsh went on to tell us the incident occurred just before noon on Wednesday.
Ruiz reportedly passed a note to the teller and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.
The money Ruiz stole was recovered by police.
