PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in a shooting in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that 29-year-old Myron Crapps of Springfield was arrested Monday on charges including assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 7 on Kent Avenue, during which a Pittsfield woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 x572. Anonymous tips can also be reported through the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706 or text PITTIP and your tip to TIP331 (847411).

