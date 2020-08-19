SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Friday night, 19-year-old Justin Blanton and 40-year-old Anthing Eberhart were involved in a fight along the 400 block of Central Street.

"Mr. Eberhart and Mr. Blanton then began shooting at each other and Mr. Blanton suffered what would turn out to be a fatal gunshot wound during the gun battle," Walsh explained.

Eberhart fled the scene after the incident, but turned himself in at the Hampden County Hall of Justice Wednesday morning.

Eberhart is facing several charges on an arrest warrant including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Walsh noted that Eberhart had been previously convicted on firearm and drug charges.

(1) comment

guest4223
guest4223

You have the names wrong...what about Andre Blanton?

