HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Unit along with the FBI’s Western Mass Gang Task Force (FBI-GTF) and the Mass. State Police responded to the area of Franklin and Walnut Street after receiving reports of a handgun being passed between several subjects on Wednesday evening.
Holyoke Police Department's spokesperson Lt. James Albert told Western Mass News after officials arrived on scene units were able to locate 4 male subjects.
One suspect began to move away from officers before police stopped him at gunpoint.
The suspect, 21-year-old Darrne Rivera of Holyoke submitted to the officers and told them he had the firearm within his possession.
Officers then removed a Jimenez 9 MM semi-automatic pistol that was fully loaded from Rivera.
He was then arrested and transported to the station before being booked. He was then transported to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow where he will wait until further processing.
Rivera was charged with Possession of a Firearm without a License, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.
A second suspect, 19-year-old Daeshawn Jones of Holyoke was arrested and charged for Disorderly Conduct.
