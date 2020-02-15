SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Narcotic Detectives were able to locate 133 bags of heroin, crack-cocaine and retrieved over $2,300 after arresting 36-year-old Juan Correa.
The arrest was made Friday afternoon around 3:10 p.m. when officials were observing a man, later identified as John Tortoriello, who was entering Correa's apartment on Maple Street.
After exiting the apartment, Tortoriello approached a vehicle and handed a woman, later identified as Denise Tortoriello a few bags of heroin.
The woman drove off and Tortoriello then entered into his own vehicle before driving away.
Officers were able to follow Tortoriello and conducted a traffic stop near Union Street and East Columbus Avenue.
The stop resulting in the arrest of Tortoriello and the recovery of six bags of heroin.
Another set of officers followed Denise, who is also John's mother down Union and Willow Street where they preformed a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of Denis and the recovery of two bags of heroin on her.
After both traffic stops detectives located Correa inside a car near Main and Margaret Street.
Detectives were able to place him under arrested due to an outstanding warrant and later executed a search warrant for his apartment where they were able to seize 125 bags of heroin, 1 bag of crack-cocaine, and a total of $2,371.
Correa was charged with Distribution of a Class A Drug, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug, Violation of a Drug Free School Zone, and a Default Warrant.
