SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were able to arrest two men after a home invasion on Maple Street in Springfield on Thursday morning.
Springfield Police was called to the scene at 9:55 a.m. and responded to the 100 blocks on Maple Street where they were able to locate the victim of the home invasion.
The victim explained that two men arrived at his home, one with a gun and another with a sword.
They then proceeded to rob the victim, but no one was hurt.
Police were able to locate both suspects, who were hiding in the bushes behind a nearby building.
They were able to apprehend the stolen items and the sword.
22-year-old Antonio Jimenez, from Parkside Street in Springfield and 23-year-old Sedale Collymore of Otis Street from Chicopee, were both charged with Home Invasion.
