WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were able to seize marijuana and more than 2,300 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Williamsburg on Thursday evening.
Police pulled over a Honda Accord for a motor vehicle violation on Route 9.
The vehicle was being operated by a 20-year-old male from Ludlow with 22-year-old Rene Amaris from Ludlow in the passenger seat.
Amaris was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Conspiracy to violate drug law, Drug and Possess to distribute the Class A, and Drug distribute of class D.
The driver of the vehicle will be summoned to court on Trafficking heroin and Conspiracy to violate drug law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.