SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest warrant has been filed for a Rhode Island man accused of officiating a wedding on Cape Cod for an Agawam couple without a license.

Dave Mellen and Ashley Veilleux were supposed to be "the Mellens" after their wedding on September 15 in South Yarmouth.

But after Veilleux contacted the clerk's office, she discovered their marriage was never valid.

Agawam couple wedded by non-licensed officiant AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam couple that got married last month learned their marriag…

Now, the Yarmouth Police Department filed an arrest warrant for 39-year-old James Stern of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

According to Yarmouth Police, not only did Stern fail to submit a license to the state within 10 days of the marriage of Mellen and Veilleux, he also may have stolen credit card information from Veilleux's bridesmaids.

"During the ceremony, her bridal party had been provided with a locked room to store their belongings. Later that same evening, several bridesmaids reported the misuse of their credit cards," police said.

Stern reportedly has a lengthy criminal record that includes 51 charges dating back to 1994 for various crimes in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.

In addition to those crimes, Yarmouth Police said Stern has an active warrant for burglary in New Jersey.

The Agawam couple told Western Mass News they plan on having another ceremony next month to make the marriage official.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth Detective Michael Wells by calling 508-775-0445 extension 2358 or by sending an email to mwells@yarmouth.ma.us