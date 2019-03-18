SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man has been charged on multiple weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop in Springfield Sunday night.
27-year-old, David Olivo Jr. was taken into custody by officer shortly after 9:15 p.m. after the vehicle he was driving was spotted with 'excessive window tint.'
Police also say the vehicle also had an expired inspection sticker and a suspended registration.
Olivo was arrested at the corner of Westminster Street and St. James Avenue.
Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, reports officers found a weapon and hundreds of bags of heroin inside the vehicle after pulling it over.
...And he says some of the heroin was in 'plain sight.'
Police allege they found an illegally loaded firearm, marijuana, cash and 17 half packs of heroin.
Those packs of heroin amount to approximately 850 bags, Walsh confirms.
Olivo has 8 charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony with a defaced serial number, Possession of a Firearm without an LTC, Possession of Ammunition without an FID, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, Subsequent Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, Excessive Window Tint, and he received a citation for the Expired Inspection Sticker.
