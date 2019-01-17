WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man is arrest following a drug investigation.
West Springfield Police said that on Wednesday, officers arrested Aaron Brown in a Memorial Avenue parking lot following a weeks-long investigation into alleged drug distribution activities.
Brown is facing charges including possession of a Class B drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine).
