WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wilbraham Police arrested a man on breaking and entering charges.
Police arrested a Wilbraham man on breaking and entering charges following a lengthy investigation into a series of house break-ins and property thefts.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant on Ridge Road in Wilbraham. The warrant was based on a series of house breaks and property thefts over the last few months.
Thomas Dean Jr. was arrested on scene and transported to the Wilbraham Police Department.
Police recovered numerous stolen items and evidence pertaining to the house breaks.
Dean was charged with Breaking and Entering and Unarmed Burglary in the Nighttime for a Felony.
According to officials, more charges are expected to come as the investigation continues.
If you have any further information in regards to this investigation, the police are asking you to contact them at (413) 596-3837.
