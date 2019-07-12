HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police said they arrested one person after a short chase.
They told Western Mass News that the pursuit happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.
The two people in the car bailed out on South Street near Kay Avenue, behind the Whole Donut shop.
The driver was found under the Route 391 overpass and was arrested.
The juvenile was believed to have been operating without a license and failure to stop for a police officer.
The passenger, a juvenile, was identified and will be summonsed to court.
