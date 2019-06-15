WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 'lengthy' investigation into the distribution of drugs around an apartment on West Street in Ware has ended in 4 arrests, police say.
Robert Guelff, 51, Heather Wheeler, 48, Steven Robert, 40, and Kristen Dubuque, 31 are all facing multiple drug charges.
The Ware Police Department tells us that officers executed a search warrant Friday night at an apartment on West Street.
"This search warrant was executed as a result of a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics centering around this residence," explained police.
During the search, we're told officers found an 'amount of' prescription medications, crack cocaine, and additional drug paraphernalia.
This comes just after police reported a large drug bust on Dale Street. In that case 6 people were arrested in connection to a drug distribution operation.
The Ware Police Department says Guelff has been charged with Drug Possession Class B with Intent to Distribute, Drug possession class B (2 counts), and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law.
Police have charged Wheeler with Drug possession Class B with Intent to Distribute, Drug Possession Class B, and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.
Robert is facing 4 charges including Drug Possession Class B with Intent to Distribute, Drug Possession Class B Subsequent Offense (2 counts), and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.
And Dubuque is charged with Drug Possession Class B Subsequent Offense, Drug Possession Class B with Intent to Distribute Subsequent Offense, and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.
All 4 individuals have bail amounts set. Guelff's bail is $2,500, Robert's is $1,000, and both Dubuque and Wheeler bails were set at $500.
No word if any of the suspects have posted bail.
Further details about the case were not released.
