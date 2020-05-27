CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A single-car collision left one dead Saturday night, police said.
Christopher Nichols, 32, of Ashfield died following the collision on Potters Road Extension, police said.
Nichols was the only passenger in the car, which veered off the roadway into a ditch, police said.
The 29-year-old driver is being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and is expected to survive, police said.
Charlemont police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, MSP Crime Scene Services, and MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and they are waiting for waiting toxicology results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
