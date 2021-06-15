AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you seen this man from Agawam, Massachusetts? If so, police need your help!
This is Todd Polacco. He's 54-years-old, weighs approximately 140 lbs, is 5'7" and he has brown eyes and brown hair.
The Agawam Police Department reports Todd was last seen back in April and they say, "He often rode his dark in color mountain bike through Western Massachusetts and frequented local hiking and fishing areas to included Bear Hole in West Springfield and Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke."
Todd was last seen and heard from by his family around the end of April or beginning of May 2021.
Police note that Todd lived by himself in an apartment and was not employed. They also say he didn't drive and was reportedly seen on his bicycle in West Springfield about a month ago.
Take a close look at his picture.
If you have any information about Todd's whereabouts please reach out to the Agawam Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-786-4767.
