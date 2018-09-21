Ludlow Police continue to seek help from the public as they try and find a resident who's been missing for three weeks.
According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, 26-year-old Christopher Ganieany was last seen on Saturday, September 1 in Ludlow wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.
Lt. Valadas added Ganieany is believed to be endangered, and the police department has been working with his family to help find him.
Ganieany is described as being 6'1'' tall, weighs 180 pounds, with long light brown hair.
We're told Ganieany typically spends his time in Ludlow but is also known to frequently visit the South Hadley and Holyoke area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ludlow police at 413-583-8305.
