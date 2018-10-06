LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.
Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us they are searching for 16-year-old Felix Vargas.
Felix was last seen on Monday morning at his school, Ludlow High School.
He was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and is being described as a black, Hispanic male, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Felix is 5'6" and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Felix is believed to be somewhere in Springfield.
If anyone has any information on Felix's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Ludlow Police at 413-583-8305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.