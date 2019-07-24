SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is following up on reports from social media, claiming that local panhandlers are getting more aggressive in their tactics.
It started with a post that has more than 100 comments in less than 24 hours. Local people reported that panhandlers are approaching them for money, sometimes engaging in unsafe behavior to make a connection.
"If you're on a public property, like a median, that could be a danger," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh
You've surely seen the panhandlers who balance on that thin median leading into Springfield Plaza.
Western Mass News didn't see any this morning, but according to a post on Facebook, our viewers have witnessed panhandlers approaching them directly, rather than waiting on the sidewalk.
Springfield Police want to make the distinction that one of those scenarios is punishable.
"If you're knocking on windows, if you're reaching in cars, harassing drivers, all of those offenses in panhandling are arrestable. If you're standing there in a safe manner, not in the street, with your sign asking for help, there's not a lot the police can do," Walsh added.
Walsh said he hasn't seen a marked increase in aggressive tactics that have been reported to the Springfield Police Department, but in Holyoke, officers told Western Mass News that a report came in Wednesday.
"We did have a call for a subject "panhandling aggressively" at the U.S. Post Office on Dwight Street. He fled prior to our arrival, so we are trying to locate and warn him to stop as it is a complaint," said Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert in a statement.
Walsh added, "The best advice: if you don't want to see panhandlers out there, it's supply and demand. Don't give them money."
"There's a lot of people making her real uncomfortable in our travels," said Davaughn Coppedge of Springfield.
Like the comments on social media, Coppedge said his family has witnessed aggressive tactics from panhandlers, but for him, it's hard to just drive by.
"It's a lot of different emotions, you know? You kind of sad, you don't wanna see nobody out there like that," Coppedge noted
However, Coppedge said the aggressive tactics are less likely to appeal to his sense of giving.
"You know if you come respectful, then you'll probably get something out of me. If you come expecting, as if I should give it to you, then you know that's when I kind of have a problem," Coppedge said.
Springfield Police said that anytime you feel unsafe to report the panhandling to them as soon as possible. That includes those who are stepping in and out of the road, near cars, like on that thin median strip coming into Springfield Plaza.
