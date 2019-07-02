SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fallout continues from a major misstep at the Registry of Motor Vehicles after finding hundreds of out-of-state violations dating back to March of 2018 went untouched for months.
In fixing that misstep on Tuesday, 500 drivers are not allowed on the road as their licenses have been suspended.
More than 500 licenses will now flash "suspended" when a police officer runs them through the scanner, but so far, local police agencies haven't been notified if any of those 500 suspended licenses belong to western Massachusetts drivers.
However, MassDOT officials told Western Mass News that RMV employees are working around the clock and a phone call to their suspension department confirms that.
The Mass. RMV is overwhelmed with work after announcing the suspension of more than 500 licenses.
On a typical day, Springfield Police said they are notified when a license tied to a Springfield address is suspended.
"They do send a letter of notification to the Springfield Police Department if that address is in Springfield. Some of those times they're asking officers to serve that notice to the person as well," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
As far as recent notifications they've received, Walsh added, "
Nothing in regards to the latest batch of 500 or so suspended licenses, but whatever licenses of those have Springfield addresses, we will get notified by MassDOT."
Chicopee Police confirmed they haven't been notified of any requests to serve drivers either.
A MassDOT official told Western Mass News over the phone that the suspensions may be too recent for the word to have reached local departments.
Western Mass News submitted public records request for a breakdown of how many of the suspended licenses have Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire County addresses, but were told the request could not be fulfilled.
When pressed, officials told us that they have the list of suspended drivers identified. Though we only asked for a county-by-county breakdown of numbers - not names and addresses - officials responded again, saying "MassDOT is prohibited from disclosing personally identifying information gathered by the RMV per federal and state law."
As they await notifications from MassDOT, local police must wait until a driver is pulled over to find out if they're breaking the law.
