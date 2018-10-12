A Springfield man is under arrest following a Thursday night traffic stop.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, an officer driving a marked cruiser was forced to slam on the brakes near Bowdoin and Worthington Streets after a car failed to stop at a stop sign.
When police pulled over that car, they reportedly saw an open bag inside the vehicle with 50 bags (five bundles) of heroin sticking out of it.
Officers then searched the driver, identified as 28-year-old Israel Silva-Guzman, and allegedly found another 90 bags of heroin on him.
Silva-Guzman was arrested on two drug-related charges. He also received three motor vehicle citations.
In total, 574 bags of heroin and one bag of crack cocaine were seized, as well as other items used to package and sell drugs.
Walsh noted that Silva-Guzman was also arrested back in February on drug charges.
