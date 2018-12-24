HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is in custody following a search through the woods along Interstate 91.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that the People's United Bank on West Street in Hatfield was robbed Monday morning and the suspect fled the scene after the incident.
That suspect's vehicle was then pursued by Mass. State Police along I-91 southbound until the suspect reportedly jumped from the car and fled the scene.
Shortly thereafter, just before 10 a.m. today, officers from Holyoke, Easthampton, and Northampton Police - along with state police - began searching the area near The Delaney House on foot.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to an employee of the Log Cabin, a local business, who stated that Massachusetts State Police came to their business around 11 a.m. Monday morning, asking if they had seen a black male carrying a green backpack.
A K9 unit has also been called in to assist.
Kasper added that just before 1 p.m., "the tree branch that the suspect was standing on broke, sending him to the ground, sack of stolen cash in hand."
The suspect fled again, but was taken into custody a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.
