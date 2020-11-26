SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Cyber Monday less than a week away, there will no doubt be an influx of packages headed to people’s homes.
This year, police are warning buyers about package theft and we are getting answers about how the pandemic is changing this type of crime.
Some call them porch pirates, but more plainly, it’s theft.
“They are crimes of opportunity,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
With Cyber Monday deals and a pandemic keeping people home from in-person Black Friday shopping, packages are expected to show up on people's porches in big numbers.
Springfield Police are asking people take precautions to ensure package stealers don’t show up too.
“If you're not gonna be home, get it delivered to your work place or get it delivered to the UPS center, the post office, FedEx, or wherever it may be going to and pick it up there,” Walsh explained.
Walsh said because so many people are staying home more this year, it may actually deter package stealing.
The increase in easy home surveillance can also help deter theft.
“What’s been extremely helpful in helping to solve these cases are the doorbell cameras,” Walsh noted.
Police in Texas have resorted to putting GPS trackers in fake packages to try and catch porch pirates, but local police said they haven’t taken that step
“That wouldn't be extremely efficient around here, especially with the penalties associated,” Walsh noted.
Walsh said it's a misdemeanor if the stolen package is worth less than $1,200.
Western Mass News checked in with police in Holyoke, Northampton, West Springfield, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. They too aren't launching any large-scale surveillance efforts yet.
Springfield Police are hoping people will be as excited to retrieve their packages as they were to order them.
“When it's left out there for even a few extra minutes, someone could walk by and just grab it. It's that easy for a thief to take it,” Walsh said.
