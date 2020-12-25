SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The presents under the tree are most likely open by now and that means your trash and recycling bins are filling up.
However, police departments are warning that leaving boxes out on display could invite unwelcomed visitors into your house.
After the gifts are open and out of the box, the next step is throwing the trash away, but it’s important to be careful where and when you toss those boxes.
If you got a big expensive gift like a new TV or PlayStation, it’s not a good idea to put the big box outside on display for everyone to see.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the key is not to become an easy target for home invasions.
“Criminals are out there looking for crimes of opportunity. If you get a new TV or PlayStation or something like that, keep your boxes inside until the day your recycling goes out,” Walsh explained.
However, if you want to get the boxes outside before trash crews come, make sure the box is broken down and not visible.
If you are anticipating any packages that may have been delayed in shipping, especially this year with the ongoing pandemic, make sure to have it delivered somewhere safe.
“If you are getting something that is expensive or even a package that is sentimental to you in some way, either make sure you are home or get it delivered to your place of work,” Walsh added.
Despite the holiday and the ongoing pandemic, Walsh told Western Mass News the police will continue to work around the clock to keep everyone safe.
“The police department has been out there, working every day to protect our citizens and our residents and they’ll be working through Christmas,” Walsh noted.
