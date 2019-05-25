LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bear has been spotted in the area of Twinbrook Circle, Longmeadow police say.
Now they're notifying residents not to approach the bear.
"While the bear has not shown aggression, please use caution should you encounter it," police posted to their Facebook page Saturday morning.
The bear was allegedly spotted on the back deck of number 58 Twinbrook Circle.
Police reminding residents to remove trash and bird feeders from your yard and to be 'mindful when letting your pets out.'
Did you see the bear? If so, and you took a photo and/or video of the bear, please shareit@westernmassnews.com ...and you could see it make the news!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.