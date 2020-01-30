NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in the hospital after a collision along a Northampton roadway.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that police and fire crews were called to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near 196 Pleasant Street around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators arrived and found that it was a collision between a car travelling south on Pleasant Street, a parked car, and a bicyclist.
Kasper added that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered head, face, and shoulder injuries. That person was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
That section of road was closed for a time while Northampton Police's accident reconstruction team, detective bureau, and crime scene services processed the scene. It reopened around 9:45 p.m.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.