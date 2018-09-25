Authorities are investigating after a body was found in South Hadley on Monday.
South Hadley Police Chief Steve Parentela told Western Mass News that around 11 a.m. Monday, officers from Ludlow and South Hadley located that body in a secluded area off of Old Lyman Road.
That person's identity has not yet been released.
Parentela noted that investigators believe that the discovery is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the neighborhood.
The matter remains under investigation.
