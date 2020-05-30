SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A body was recovered from the Connecticut River today, police said.
Around 12:45 p.m., someone was walking along a trail near the river in Springfield and spotted the body, police said.
An adult male body was recovered, police said.
The Springfield Detective Bureau and Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an unattended death investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
