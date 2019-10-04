NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bus driver is in the hospital after being assaulted following a crash in Northampton.
Northampton Police said that officers were called to the area of State and Finn Streets just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man lying in the crosswalk.
Crews arrived and found a 55-year-old man bleeding from the back of his head and not responding. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center. His condition was not immediately released.
Police said that the investigation found that the victim was driving an FRTA bus and was trying to turn left onto State Street from Finn Street when a man driving a sedan drove past the stop bar on State Street.
That resulted in the bus hitting the front end of the car.
The bus driver pulled over on State Street while the car driver went through the intersection and stopped at State Street extension.
Each driver got out of their vehicle and met near the intersection, when police said in a statement "an argument ensued and the operator of the Hyundai struck the operator of the FRTA bus causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the pavement."
The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Northampton man, fled the scene, but he has since been located.
The investigation remains active and criminal charges are forthcoming.
