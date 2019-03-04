CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local city cracked down Sunday night after citizens did not abide by a parking ban.
In Chicopee, the police department had 100 cars towed across the city after they violated the winter storm parking ban that was in effect.
The city declared a parking ban on Sunday ahead of the expected snow, but as the first flakes fell, the DPW, police, and tow truck crews dispersed across the city targeting cars in violation of the parking ban.
"We had crews out in every section of the city. It was something that we posted. It was something that was well known," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Residents were notified a number of ways that the parking ban was put into effect by phone call, TV, Facebook, and more, but many just didn’t move their cars, so officials had to do something to ensure that people could be safe in an emergency.
"We're out there towing cars so that emergency vehicles can get down the street despite the snow," Wilk noted.
It's not typical to tow so many cars. Officers are often dispatched to problem areas by the DPW to clear out cars, but this storm was going to bring some of the most snow of the season and police told Western Mass News that’s a safety issue.
In the future, they hope more residents comply with the parking ban because they don’t do it for fun. There are important reasons why the streets have to be cleared.
"We're not out there to make people's lives hard or to increase revenue. We're out there for the better good of all the people out there," Wilk explained.
In total, there were 100 cars that were towed, costing owners about $150 to get their cars back.
Meanwhile, the parking ban is set to end at 6 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.