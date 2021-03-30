AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Caught on video police chasing down an illegal dirt biker in Agawam. This has many in the community talking.
In a video obtained by Western Mass News, you can see Agawam Police going after an illegal dirt biker in the parking lot of Geissler's Grocery store over the weekend. Once catching up to him, police did not make an arrest. They let the rider go after talking to him.
At the shopping plaza where the police pursuit of the dirt biker took place Western Mass News spoke to residents about this happening in their community.
“I think that’s terrible. I think it could obviously injure somebody. There should be a pretty tough penalty for it,” Agawam resident Debbie Saracino said.
“At that point, if they’re running from the police, it creates a whole other concern that there’s going to be an innocent person struck by the bike,” Agawam resident Pamela Caputo said.
Saracino said if she saw something like this happening, she would want the police to take action.
“Most likely report it, probably. If it were happening here I would go in and ask the courtesy desk if they would place a call and call the police and see if they can catch him,” Saracino explained.
