SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested for involvement in a homicide Tuesday night, police said.
The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit under the direction of Cpt. Trent Duda was granted a warrant for 23-year-old Isaiah Calderon of Chicopee for the murder of Michael Paolercio, police said.
Calderon shot Paolercio near the intersection of Horace Street and Orange Street on Tuesday night around 11 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to Baystate where he later died, police said.
Calderon was hiding in a closet in a home on Blackington Street in North Adams and he was placed under arrest, police said.
He was charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, home invasion, seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and larceny from a person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.