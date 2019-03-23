CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been charged with breaking into a home in the city. Police report it happened Thursday night.
Chicopee and Holyoke police officers working together in the investigation, caught the man only a short time later after the alleged crime occurred.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department has identified the suspect as 39-year-old, Kenneth Francis.
He's being charged with Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime to Commit a Felony and Larceny from a Building.
He was taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department after his vehicle was spotted in the city, parked on Bridge St.
It appears when he realized police had found him, he fled...Wilk saying it was Holyoke officers who gave chase and 'immediately' caught him.
The Chicopee Police Department alleges Francis broke into the home Thursday night at 8 p.m.
Wilk reports they spoke to the homeowner who stated, "That they arrived home and found the front door open. Inside, they discovered a man standing in the kitchen area. They recognized him as a neighbor. The man then fled the home, stating "don't tell anybody about this."
...That's when police say they learned he had fled in his vehicle toward Holyoke.
So the Chicopee Police Department contacted Holyoke police for help with their investigation.
After Francis was caught in Holyoke, he was booked at the Chicopee Police Department and held on $1,040 until his arraignment Friday.
