CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Chicopee arrested a man twice in one night after they allege he vandalized part of a building and assaulted a store employee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Adam Welshimer, 36, of Chicopee was arrested on a charge of tagging property just after 5 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly sprayed graffiti on the Exchange Street Plaza.
Welshimer was booked at police headquarters and released on $140 bail at 7:35 p.m. last night.
After being released, Wilk said that police were called to the plaza again after Welshimer allegedly threatened a store clerk with a guitar and spit in a their face before kicking in part of a glass door.
Welshimer was then arrested again, this time on charges including vandalizing property, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Bail was set following the second incident at $1,040 and Welshimer is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
