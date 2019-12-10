HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked an incredible surprise for a police chief in Berkshire County.
Jeffrey Roosa is the chief of police in Lee. In 2017, he was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease.
Today, Roosa received an incredible gift from another family who experienced the terrible disease.
September 5, 2017 was dedicated to Pete Frates, who helped inspire the Ice Bucket Challenge during his battle with ALS.
That same day, Lee Police Chief Jeffrey Roosa was diagnosed with the disease.
"I was diagnosed the same day and he passed away yesterday, so I'll never forget that day for both reasons. I send my condolences to the Frates family because he was very vocal and did a lot for us," Roosa said.
September 5, 2019 was the day Springfield District Court Judge William Boyle passed away after his three-year battle with ALS.
All three men are well-known fixtures in their communities, the Commonwealth, and country. All three also have been touched by ALS.
"It's awful. That's all I can say about it, but you can't let it get to ya," Roosa said.
On Tuesday, police chiefs from across western Massachusetts came together for their annual holiday luncheon and meeting, but they were also there to support their law enforcement brother - Chief Roosa.
Judge Boyle's family told Western Mass News that one of his final wishes was to donate the bus that helped him stay mobile through the disease to Chief Roosa.
"He had the utmost respect for people in the line of duty. As a judge, he respected them very, very much. We are just honored it could go to someone like that," said Rose Boyle, wife of the late Judge William Boyle.
Dr. Joseph Boyle, Judge Boyle's brother, added, "we were able to use it to keep the judge working for many, many months beyond what might have been possible otherwise for him. It kept him in the fight because the only way you beat ALS is to stay mobile. It added a great deal of time and quality to his life."
In addition to its police blue exterior, the bus has also been outfitted with flashing blue lights, making it feel like a true police cruiser
"I can't express my thanks enough. What they've done is phenomenal. I'm sorry they had to go through what they went through to have this. I wish I could change that, but to think they're helping someone else out and I'll pass it along when it's done for me too," Roosa noted.
Rose Boyle noted, "I am certain this is what Bill would have wanted to have done and he had a saying that all of us should do and spend your life living. We just can't thank them enough for letting us honor Bill in giving them this van and chair."
