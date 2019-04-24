SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After news that another missing Springfield man was found in a body of water in the city, police are addressing rumors that the two are connected.
Two missing person cases that have gotten a lot of attention: Achim Bailey and Andrew Pearson.
Police are now speaking out to ease concerns of residents and remind them of the facts in both cases.
As a reminder, Achim Bailey was found in the Connecticut River on March 15, almost two months after he was reported missing after a night out at Samuel's in downtown Springfield.
Andrew Pearson was found Sunday morning in Porter Lake at Forest Park.
Springfield Police want to remind everyone that the circumstances in the disappearances are completely different and in both cases, there were no signs of foul play or any kind of blunt force trauma on the bodies.
Back in January, when Western Mass News first spoke with Pearson's mom, Bridgett, she told us how he has mental health issues and that he needed to take his medication.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that that the family mentioned a few weeks ago to police at Forest Park is a spot that needs to be checked out.
Police have not stopped investigating what happened to both men while they were missing and Walsh said that's something people online need to understand.
"There's a lot of misinformation on Facebook, so what I urge people to do is get the facts from reputable news organizations or the police department in these matters and then believe what they say because those are what the facts and the evidence leads to," Walsh explained.
An autopsy is going to be performed on Pearson's body to determine his cause of death.
As for Bailey, we did try requesting his death certificate, but at this time, it is not yet available.
Walsh said that these missing person cases are now closed, but that if new information comes in, they can always be re-opened.
