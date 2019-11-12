SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have confirmed that Grochmal Avenue is currently blocked off and that there is an active investigation.
Springfield PIO Ryan Walsh confirmed that police responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a gunshot victim.
The cause for the shooting is still under investigation, but no further information can be released regarding this incident.
