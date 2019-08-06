SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the nation's most recent mass shootings, which took place in densely crowded locations, the fear of violence is ever present across the country.
Tonight in Springfield, multiple neighborhoods are taking part in the National Night Out campaign.
The goal of these events are to bring the community together and to take a stand against violence, but it's difficult when recent events make one wonder if they could become violence's next victim.
"To celebrate the community, meet neighbors, and chat with each other," Kathleen Brown, President of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council, tells us.
The East Springfield National Night Out is a family friendly way to bring unity back to the community, but even Springfield isn't immune to the fear that a mass shooting, like the ones in El Paso or Dayton, could strike at any time.
"That can happen anywhere unfortunately. We’ve seen that, but we always have safety and security on our mind. We’re going to have a lot of police officers here with the command vehicles coming by, the K9s coming by," says Brown.
Kathleen Brown tells Western Mass News the partnership with police extends beyond the event.
She says, at the council's monthly meetings, they meet with police, and, while a situational awareness seminar hasn't been scheduled...
"I think we will work in partnership with the police department and with law enforcement in taking their direction. Everybody in this day and age should always be aware of their situation and should always be ready for whatever happens," stated Brown.
Brown admits that the need to know your surroundings could make people more cautious at a community-based event, but that it's just a reality in every corner of the country.
"I would think that you would do that at any event you’re always at, so I expect the people will do it tonight and have done in the past. It’s just part of situational awareness," added Brown.
Tonight's event was heavily attended by the police, and continues throughout the night with a movie starting at 8:00 p.m.
This is just one of several National Night Out events around the city and the country.
